What a day it has turned out to be for the Jaffna Stallions as they won the inaugural edition of the Lankan Premier League by 53 runs. Jaffna Stallions stepped into the game with an intention of winning the match. So the match began with Jaffna Stallions won the toss and elected to bat first. The team posted a heavy total of 188 runs for the loss of six wickets. The match had fair contributions from the top order but it was Shoaib Malik who scored the highest runs for the side as he made 46 runs from 35 balls. Theisara Perera and Dhananjaya de Silva both joined the party slamming 33 and 39 runs respectively.

Perera took 14 balls to reach the 39 run mark and he hammered five boundaries and a couple of sixes. De Silva made 33 runs from 20 balls slamming two fours and an equal number of maximums. In reply, Galle Gladiators lost their openers quite early in the game. Bhanuka Rajapaksa scored the highest runs for the side as he made 40 runs from 17 balls.

Azam Khan also tried to build the inning with his 36 runs but failed to take the team to a finishing line. As a result, Jaffna Stallions walked away with the inaugural edition of the LPL.

