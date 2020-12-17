Adelaide, Dec 17 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea break on the opening day of the first Test between India and Australia here on Thursday.
India 1st Innings
Prithvi Shaw b Starc 0
Mayank Agarwal b Cummins 17
Cheteshwar Pujara c Labuschagne b Lyon 43
Virat Kohli batting 39
Ajinkya Rahane batting 2
Extras: (LB-3 NB-3) 6
Total: (For 3 wickets in 55 overs) 107
Fall of Wickets: 0/1 32/2 100/3
Bowling: Mitchell Starc 12-3-26-1, Josh Hazlewood 12-4-20-0, Pat Cummins 11-6-12-1, Cameron Green 7-1-14-0, Nathan Lyon 12-2-29-1, Marnus Labuschagne 1-0-3-0.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)