Adelaide, Dec 17 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea break on the opening day of the first Test between India and Australia here on Thursday.

India 1st Innings

Prithvi Shaw b Starc 0

Mayank Agarwal b Cummins 17

Cheteshwar Pujara c Labuschagne b Lyon 43

Virat Kohli batting 39

Ajinkya Rahane batting 2

Extras: (LB-3 NB-3) 6

Total: (For 3 wickets in 55 overs) 107

Fall of Wickets: 0/1 32/2 100/3

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 12-3-26-1, Josh Hazlewood 12-4-20-0, Pat Cummins 11-6-12-1, Cameron Green 7-1-14-0, Nathan Lyon 12-2-29-1, Marnus Labuschagne 1-0-3-0.

