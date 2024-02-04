Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 4 (ANI): Young India batter Shubman Gill scored a confidence-boosting half-century after 12 innings following pace veteran James Anderson's early strikes, allowing India to gain a sizeable lead of 273 runs over England at the end of first session on day three of the second Test in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

At the end of the session, India was 130/4, with Gill (60*) and Axar Patel (2*) unbeaten at the crease.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Could Miss India vs England 3rd Test 2024, BCCI Unaware of Star Cricketer’s Availability: Sources.

India started the session at 28/0, with skipper Rohit Sharma (13*) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (15*) unbeaten.

James Anderson struck early for England in the session, cleaning up Rohit's stumps for 13, continuing the Indian veteran's long-format struggles. India was 29/1.

Also Read | Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Expecting Second Child, Says Former South Africa Captain AB De Villiers.

Jaiswal, the double centurion in the first innings, was also caught by Joe Root at slips for just 17, giving Anderson his second wicket. India was 30/2.

Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill, two batters struggling for runs and form, were the fresh pair at the crease and had the responsibility to build a partnership.

India reached the 50-run mark in 16.2 overs. Gill survived some early and close leg-before-wicket calls and made the most out of luck, playing his strokes with freedom.

Gill dispatched Shoaib Bashir for a six at the end of the 17th over to bring India's lead to 200 runs.

Iyer and Gill continued to punish England's inexperienced spinners Rehan Ahmed and Tom Hartley, hitting them for several boundaries.

India reached the 100-run mark in 25.3 overs.

Gill reached his fifth Test half-century in 60 balls, with eight fours and a six, striking Rehan for a boundary to reach the milestone.

Iyer-Gill seemed to building something big when Hartley struck for the visitors. Iyer's struggles in Test cricket continued as he could not get the desired elevation on a full-length delivery and skipper Ben Stokes came running from mid-off to take a diving catch. Iyer was out for 29 in 52 balls, with two fours. India was 111/3.

Rajat Patidar, the debutant could not continue his innings for long as Rehan got him for just nine after he was caught by wicketkeeper Ben Foakes. India was 122/4.

Axar Patel and Gill made sure that India did not lose any further wickets in the session.

India ended day two of the second Test at 28/0 in their second dig, with skipper Rohit Sharma (13*) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (15*) unbeaten. The hosts lead by 171 runs.

Led by Bumrah's heroics, India had earlier bundled out England for just 253 in their first innings, gaining a 143-run lead. Zak Crawley (76 in 78 balls, with 11 fours and two sixes) did launch an impressive counterattack, but Bumrah (6/45) along with spinner Kuldeep Yadav (3/71) blew away the rest of the English line-up.

India reached a respectable total of 396 runs in their first innings mainly due to the maiden double-hundred of the young Yashasvi Jaiswal (209 in 290 balls, with 19 fours and seven sixes). Knocks from Shubman Gill (34), Rajat Patidar (32), Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel (27 each) provided some help to the left-handed batter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)