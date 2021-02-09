Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 9 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli feels the opening Test match of the series shifted in England's favour during the hosts' first innings with the bat.

On Tuesday, England defeated India by 227 runs in the first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

On day five of the first Test, James Anderson and Jack Leach stole the show for England as they took seven wickets among themselves to bundle out the hosts for 192.

India scored 337 runs in the first innings in reply to England's mammoth 578. Kohli said they wanted to bat as long as possible but were not able to do that.

"I think the Test shifted in their favour when we batted in the first innings because we were looking to bat long and we were not able to that. And I don't think there was enough application shown by us as the batting unit. Something we take a lot of pride in," said Kohli in the virtual press conference.

"Look this milestone doesn't matter to us. We think about partnerships and putting the team in a good position. Whether somebody has scored a century in the last five games doesn't matter to us. We want to have long partnerships and if in that process people get to milestone and carry on its good," he added.

Kohli admitted that the English side coming on the back of a series win in Sri Lanka was well prepared and said India's focus will be only on winning the next Test.

"We don't come to conclusions so early. Our focus is to win the next Test and bounce back into the series. Our focus will be on this what is said outside what is perceived discussed that doesn't bother us," said Kohli.

"You could say they are well prepared but to say they are better prepared in our conditions is not an accurate assessment of what I feel. As you look in the second innings it was similar for both teams," he added.

The second Test between India and England will begin from Saturday with 50 per cent crowd in attendance. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)