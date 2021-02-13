Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 13 (ANI): Fans made their way back into an Indian cricket stadium after almost one year, and Rohit Sharma treated them to a glorious drive in the first session on the first day of the ongoing second Test against England here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

In the third over of the day, Rohit played a wonderful drive off a Stuart Broad delivery and this brought the fans to their feet.

Skipper Virat Kohli was also pleased with the impeccable timing of Rohit's shot and he was seen applauding it from the dressing room.

"Delectable drive from @ImRo45. Applause from #TeamIndia skipper @imVkohli. A loud cheer from the Chepauk crowd," tweeted BCCI.

Opting to bat first, India got off to the worst start possible as the hosts lost the wicket of Shubman Gill (0) in just the second over of the day. Olly Stone trapped Gill right in front and the right-hander was adjudged leg-before wicket.

Earlier, skipper Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first.

The hosts made three changes to their lineup as they brought in Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj in place of Shahbaz Nadeem, Washington Sundar, and Jasprit Bumrah.

On the other hand, England made four changes as the side brought in Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Olly Stone, and Ben Foakes in place of Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, James Anderson, and Jos Buttler. (ANI)

