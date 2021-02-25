Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 25 (ANI): England batsman Zak Crawley expressed frustration after several umpiring decisions didn't go in favour of the visitors on the opening day of the pink-ball Test here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday.

England saw a glimmer of hope when India batsman Shubman Gill was caught off Stuart Broad in the slips by Ben Stokes, but the third umpire decided that the all-rounder had grassed the catch.

In another incident, a quick stumping by Ben Foakes didn't result in a wicket as Rohit Sharma had grounded his foot at the right time.

Crawley said that the English side needed that bit of a luck as they are behind in the ongoing day-night Test. The right-handed batsman wants his side to play better cricket on Thursday so that they don't require the 50-50 things going in their way.

"Yes, it was very frustrating as we were behind in the game and we needed that 50-50 to go our way. And it when in their way today. It is frustrating as we desperately want to win and it doesn't help in our chances of winning. Hopefully, we play better tomorrow and don't require that 50-50," said Crawley during the virtual press conference.

England team crumbled in front of Indian spinners but Crawley was the lone man who weathered the storm even though for a brief period. The right-handed batsman was the top scorer for the visiting side on the first day of the third Test.

"It's great being back out there and scoring that fifty was a very nice feeling. I think it was easy to bat against the seamers and I got to 30 odd runs before the spinners came on," said Crawley

"It's never easy to start against spinners especially in Indian conditions. We should have got few more runs like something around 200 would have been a nice competitive score," he added.

Ishant Sharma playing the 100th Test provided India with the first breakthrough and after the first wicket, the spinners took over the mantle from the pacer. Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar spun a web over visitors to bundled out them for 112 in the first innings.

"We have a chance if we could bowl them out for like 200 and then we get any sought of the lead of that wicket. I don't think we need a miracle to win as batting during the fourth innings on this wicket will be difficult. And if we get 100-150 lead then we have a great chance to win this Test match," said Crawley.

India ended the opening day of the pink-ball Test against England in the driver's seat as Rohit hit fifty to take the hosts at 99/3. India is trailing by 13 runs in the first innings with seven wickets in the bag.

After surviving the five overs in the tricky twilight phase and then battling out for 14.5 overs and India lost their first wicket off the last ball of the 15th overs when Jofra Archer dismissed Shubman Gill for a 51-ball 11.

He skied an attempted pull to give Zak Crawley an easy catch. Minutes later, the hosts lost Cheteshwar Pujara as he was trapped in front by Jack Leach.

Meanwhile, Rohit continued his good form and completed his half-century. Rohit and Kohli also brought up the fifty runs partnership to steady the Indian ship after two quick wickets. But Leach struck again to break the 64-run stand for the third wicket as Kohli chopped the ball onto his stumps. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)