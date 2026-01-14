Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], January 14 (ANI): New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell won the toss and elected to bowl first against Shubman Gill-led Team India in the second match of the three-match ODI series, at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khandheri, Rajkot.

India enters the second series on the back of a four-wicket win against the Kiwis and will look to clinch the series with another win. New Zealand, on the other hand, will aim for a win to keep the series alive.

Also Read | Danish Shuttler Mia Blichfeldt Renews Criticism of ‘Dirty and Unhealthy’ India Open 2026 Conditions.

The Shubman Gill-led Men in Blue copped a blow as all-rounder Washington Sundar was ruled out of the series due to an injury in the series opener. Notably, this followed injury of Rishabh Pant, who is also missing the series due to an injury.

Playing 11s for the India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI:

Also Read | Salman Khan, AP Dhillon and MS Dhoni Indulge in Muddy Off-Road Adventure at Actor's Panvel Farmhouse (View Pics and Watch Video).

India: Shubman Gill (capt.), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

New Zealand: 1 Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay (wk), Michael Bracewell (capt.), Zak Foulks, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Jayden Lennox

In the 1st ODI, Virat Kohli's masterclass alongside vital contributions from Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer and Harshit Rana helped India to secure a win.

India pulled off a thrilling chase, reaching 301 in the second last over of the innings, with KL Rahul and Washington Sundar putting up a decent partnership to seal the win by four wickets.

Chasing 301, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill opened the innings for India. After a slow start, Hitman finally opened up his arms and pulled for a six off Zakary Foulkes in the 6th over. In the following over, Sharma took on Kyle Jamieson, smashing him for a six and four each. The six off Jamieson was also the 650th six for Sharma in International cricket.

However, in the 9th over, Jamieson got the better of Sharma, removing him for 26 runs off 29 balls, including three fours and two sixes.

India finished power-play on 48/1 with Gill and Virat Kohli unbeaten on the crease. In the 13th over, Kohli smashed a four off Adithya Ashok to complete 28000 runs in International cricket. He became the quickest to reach there in just 624 innings, bettering Sachin Tendulkar (644 inngs) and Kumar Sangakkara (666 inngs).

After a slow power-play, India took on the charge against the Kiwi bowlers and raced past the 100-run mark in the 17th over. In the 20th over, Kohli (28,017* runs) also went past Sangakkara (28,016 runs) to become the second-leading run-getter in International cricket, behind Sachin Tendulkar (34,357 runs). The duo of Kohli and Gill brought up their fifties, placing India on top in the run chase.

Gill brought up his fifth 50-plus score in 13 ODI innings against New Zealand. Ashok finally gave New Zealand a much-needed breakthrough in the 27th over, removing Gill for 56 runs, and India's vice-captain Shreyas Iyer joined Kohli in the middle. In the 31st over, Iyer took on Ashok, smashing him for 15 runs in the over. Kohli missed out on a well-deserved 100 as Jamieson scalped his second wicket of the innings. He removed Kohli, seven runs short of his hundred and Ravindra Jadeja joined Iyer in the middle. Jamieson gave India a double blow in the same over as he removed Jadeja for four, and KL Rahul joined Iyer in the middle. Jamieson gave India another major blow as he cleaned up Iyer on 49 in the 42nd over.

Harshit Rana got a promotion in the batting order, coming before Washington Sundar. Rana made the best use of the opportunity as he slammed 29 runs in just 23 balls, and Sundar came at the crease to complement Rahul.

Earlier in the match, Daryl Mitchell's powerful knock of 84, along with half-centuries from Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls, guided New Zealand to a competitive total of 300/8 in their 50 overs. After winning the toss, India opted to bowl first, but the Kiwi openers laid a solid foundation. Conway and Nicholls stitched together a steady 117-run opening stand, bringing up 50 in 10.1 overs and reaching the 100-run mark in 19.5 overs, putting early pressure on the Indian bowlers.

Henry Nicholls became the first New Zealand batter to be dismissed after scoring 62 off 69 balls, which included eight fours. He was removed by Harshit Rana, who struck again soon after to send back Devon Conway. Conway scored 56 off 67 deliveries, hitting six fours and a maximum, before being cleaned up by Rana. Will Young departed shortly thereafter for 12, dismissed by Mohammed Siraj.

The middle order failed to fully capitalise on the strong start. Glenn Phillips also managed 12 before falling to Kuldeep Yadav, while Mitchell Hay scored 18 and was bowled by Prasidh Krishna.

New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell was run out by India's vice-captain Shreyas Iyer after scoring 16, and Zak Foulkes departed for 1, becoming Siraj's second wicket of the match.

Daryl Mitchell held the innings together with a commanding knock of 84 off 71 balls, which included five fours and three sixes. He looked set for a century but was dismissed by Prasidh Krishna late in the innings. Kristian Clarke provided a valuable finishing touch, remaining unbeaten on 24 off just 17 balls to push New Zealand to the 300-run mark.

For India, Mohammed Siraj (2/40), Harshit Rana (2/65) and Prasidh Krishna (2/60) picked up two wickets each, while Kuldeep Yadav returned figures of 1/52. India will now chase a target of 301, with a total of 300-plus always carrying significant psychological pressure in a one-day contest. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)