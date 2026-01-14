Danish badminton star Mia Blichfeldt has renewed her strong criticism of the playing conditions at the India Open Super 750, labelling them "still very dirty and really unhealthy" for athletes. Her remarks, made on Tuesday, 13 January 2026, following her first-round victory, highlight persistent concerns despite the tournament's relocation to the larger Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. Blichfeldt's comments underscore a recurring issue for the Danish shuttler, who has previously fallen ill during the event, and come as India prepares to host the BWF World Championships at the same venue later this year. An Se-young Shatters Records With USD 1 Million Season Earnings in Badminton, Wins BWF World Tour Finals 2025.

Mia Blichfeldt's Lashes Out

VIDEO | India Open 2026: Denmark shuttler Mia Blichfeldt criticises the playing conditions after her R32 win, saying the situation has not improved from last year and urging the BWF to take note ahead of major events. She says, “The conditions are really poor. It was dirty last… pic.twitter.com/MnuOgnadWy — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 13, 2026

Persistent Concerns Over Hygiene and Environment

Blichfeldt expressed disappointment that the move from the KD Jadhav Hall had not significantly improved the overall environment. "I actually hoped it would be better than the other hall, but it's still very dirty and the conditions are really unhealthy for the players," she stated. Her specific grievances included dirt on the courts, the presence of bird droppings, and birds flying within the arena, particularly in the warm-up areas. The world No. 20 also highlighted the extreme cold conditions in Delhi, noting that players were forced to warm up in multiple layers, including winter jackets, gloves, and hats, which she deemed far from ideal preparation for elite competition. She emphasised the professional implications, stating, "It's not fair to the players. A lot of us get sick and that means we cannot participate in the tournament the week after." Gayatri Gopichand-Treesa Jolly Retain Women's Doubles Title at Syed Modi International 2025, Kidambi Srikanth Settles for Silver.

Organisers Refute Claims, Cite Personal Sensitivities

In response to Blichfeldt's renewed criticism, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) has issued a rebuttal. Sanjay Mishra, Secretary General of the BAI, clarified that Blichfeldt's comments were made "in a broader context around general playing conditions and personal health sensitivities, and not about the playing arena at the Yonex-Sunrise India Open specifically." Mishra asserted that the main competition venue itself is "well maintained, clean, dirt-free and pigeon-free," and that several other players have expressed satisfaction with the conditions. He further suggested that Blichfeldt's remarks regarding birds and dirt were directed at the KD Jadhav Stadium, which is currently being used as a training venue, rather than the primary competition hall.

World Championships in Focus

The ongoing India Open is particularly significant as the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium is slated to host the prestigious BWF World Championships in August. Blichfeldt herself acknowledged this, stating, "I'm hoping that it's going to be even better for World Championships in the summer." The Danish shuttler, known for her sensitivity to dust and bacteria, has taken personal precautions this year, including eating only in her room to avoid falling ill, a problem she has experienced in previous editions of the tournament. Other international players, such as Canada's Michelle Li and former world champion Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand, have also echoed concerns about the cold and drafty environment within the stadium, suggesting the need for heaters to ensure optimal player readiness. The ongoing dialogue between players and organisers highlights the critical importance of ensuring world-class conditions as India prepares for a major global badminton event.

