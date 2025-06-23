Leeds, Jun 23 (PTI) KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant struck fine centuries before India were all out for 364 in their second innings on the fourth day of the first Test against England here on Monday.

England will need to make 371 runs for victory in little over three sessions to win the series opener.

Also Read | Olympic Day 2025: PV Sindhu Urges Citizens To Join 'Let's Move' Initiative on June 23.

Resuming the day on 90 for two, India lost skipper Shubman Gill early but the duo of Rahul and Pant added 195 runs for the fourth wicket to put India in a position of strength at Headingley.

However, both batters got out in their quest to add some quick runs to the tally and set England a stiff target in the fourth innings.

Also Read | FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Ilkay Gundogan Scores Brace As Manchester City Cruise Into Knockouts With 6-0 Win Over Al-Ain.

Opener Rahul made 137 in 247 balls, while Pant became only the second wicketkeeper in the game's history to score hundreds in both innings of a Test match en route to his 118 off 140 balls, an innings that was studded with 15 fours and three sixes.

Rahul hit 18 fours during his stay in the middle.

Brief scores:

India: 471 and 364 all out in 96 overs (KL Rahul 137, Rishabh Pant 118; Josh Tongue 3/72, Brydon Carse 3/80).

England 1st innings: 465 all out.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)