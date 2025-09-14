Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 (ANI): The India A squad for the home series against Australia A, consisting of three one-day matches, was announced on Sunday, with Rajat Patidar named as captain for the first ODI and Tilak Varma leading the team for the remaining two matches.

A statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) read, "The Senior Men's Selection Committee has named the India A squad for the upcoming three-match one-day series against Australia A, scheduled to be played at Kanpur."

The three one-day matches will be played on September 30, October 3, and October 5, 2025, with all fixtures scheduled at Green Park Stadium starting at 1:30 PM IST.

India's T20I opener Abhishek Sharma will be playing in the first one-day match.

Priyansh Arya (475 runs in 17 matches) and Vipraj Nigam (142 runs in eight innings and 11 wickets in 11 matches), who had fine Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons for Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) have been given a call-up.

India's wicketkeeper choices for the first T20I are Prabhsimran Singh, who had a breakout IPL 2025 for PBKS with 549 runs in 17 matches, including four fifties and Abishek Porel, who also plays for Delhi Capitals (DC).

Also, the middle-order features exciting talent like Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, and Suryansh Shedge. All-rounder Nishant Sandhu is also a part of the line-up. The bowling line-up also features Gurjanpreet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana (second and third match) and Simarjeet Singh.

Also, India's left-armer pacer Arshdeep Singh, the team's leading T20I wicket-taker, is also a part of the squad for the second and third matches.

India A squad for the 1st one-day match: Rajat Patidar (Captain), Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (WK), Priyansh Arya, Simarjeet Singh.

India A squad for 2nd and 3rd one-day: Tilak Varma (Captain), Rajat Patidar (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (WK), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh. (ANI)

