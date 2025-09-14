Pakistan recently won the UAE Tri-Series 2025 beating Afghanistan in the final comfortably. They have entered the Asia Cup 2025 confident and ready to challenge favourites India for the title as a contender. A major reason behind it has been the changes they have made in their backroom staff ahead of the competition. Pakistan have appointed veteran coach Mike Hesson as their new coach. The kiwi has good experience of handling national cricket teams and franchise teams over the world and also in the Pakistan Super League. He has excluded some senior players from the squad and focused in having more youngsters in the team which has led to a change of culture in the dressing room. Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan T20I Captain Salman Ali Agha Reflects on Life After Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Says ‘Things Are Coming Together’.

One of the youngsters in the team is Hasan Nawaz. Hasan was born in Layyah district of Southern Punjab in 2002 and is currently 23 years old. He made his breakthrough in the Kashmir Premier League 2022, leading his team Mirpur Royals to victory by scoring 241 runs in six innings. Due to his good performance there, Hasan was picked up by Hesson's team Islamabad United in 2023 for the Pakistan Super League season 8. Currently, he plays for Quetta Gladiators in PSL. Due to his fearless style of cricket and the ability to strike big, Hasan was given an opportunity to play for Pakistan against New Zealand earlier in 2025.

Hasan Nawaz had a good outing in one of the games in the T20I series against New Zealand. Overall, he struggled to adapt to the conditions of New Zealand, with century in 45 balls, he scored a total of 106 runs in five games in the series. Although he barely scored any runs in the rest of the games, Pakistan team management backed his potential. He started as an opener in the Pakistan national cricket team but Hesson used him more in the middle order to generate momentum. In this article, we delve into Hasan Nawaz's T20I statistics, ranging from matches, runs, top-score, etc, in the shortest format below ahead of the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match in Dubai. Did India Captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan Skipper Salman Ali Agha Refuse to Shake Hands With Each Other During Asia Cup 2025 Press Conference? Here's The Fact Check.

Hasan Nawaz's T20I Statistics

Hasan Nawaz Matches Played Runs Average Highest Score Strike-Rate Fifties T20Is 20 441 24.50 105* 161.53 2 T20s 53 1332 27.29 105* 148.99 7

The statistics of Hasan Nawaz clearly indicates the batting style he follows. He is a high risk, high reward batter who scores fast but not at a very high average. He is more likely to play impactful cameos at a high strike rate rather than contributing more volume of runs at a low strike rate. Keeping a strike rate of 150.51 throughout the career is a difficult ask but Hasan has been capable of doing it. It will not surprise fans if he ends up being a key weapon of Pakistan in T20Is in near future.

