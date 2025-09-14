Only a few, when given a second chance, manage to excel in cricket. It was 2018 when the Pakistan national cricket team batter Sahibzada Farhan marked his debut for the Green Shirts. The debut must be a forgetful one, having got dismissed for a duck against giants Australia, that too without facing a legal delivery, getting stumped out by Alex Carey off a Glenn Maxwell delivery. Cut to 2025, Sahibzada Farhan is in the Pakistan national cricket team, selected for their Asia Cup squad for the first time in his life. Read below to to know about Sahibzada Farhan ahead of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 T20I match. Asia Cup 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About 17th Edition of Continental Competition.

Born on March 06, 1996, in Charsadda, Pakistan, the 29-year-old middle-order batter Sahibzada Farhan is an integral part of the Pakistan cricket team for the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. Sahibzada Farhan has been chosen over the Pakistani stalwarts Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to shine bright for Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025.

His stats may not be the nicest to justify his selection, given he has only 20 T20Is in his entire international career, scoring 378 runs, at a mere average of 18.90 ahead of the continental competition. His strike-rate of 130.34 might just feel better than his average, but that might just be good enough to anchor. Perhaps the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) thought of him as an able anchor, which he surely proves to be. Abhishek Sharma, Saim Ayub, Khushdil Shah, Sufiyan Muqeem, and Rinku Singh Young Players To Watch Out For in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match.

Sahibzada Farhan's T20I Statistics

Saim Ayub Matches Played Runs Average Highest Score Strike-Rate Fifties T20Is 21 407 19.38 74 127.58 3 T20s 130 3905 33.95 162* 137.98 24

Sahibzada Farhan has a career-best high score of 74 runs in T20Is. In 20 T20Is, he has also slammed three half-centuries. So, no matter how inconsistent, the player does display the calibre to anchor and play long. He was the top scorer of PSL 2025, having 449 runs in 12 innings. His PSL 2025 stats surely played an important factor in his selection for the Asia Cup 2025 squad for Pakistan, and it's high time he uses his second chance in cricket to do his best. After all, the recent UAE Tri-nation series 2025 wasn't as ideal a one, having just 63 runs in five innings.

