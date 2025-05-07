Colombo, May 7 (PTI) Riding on Jemimah Rodrigues' career-best century, India beat South Africa by 23 runs to enter the women's Tri-Nation ODI series final, here on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Jemimah Rodrigues struck a fluent 123 off 101 balls, laced with 15 fours and a six — her second ODI hundred — to help India post 337 for nine after being asked to bat first.

Opener Smriti Mandhana (51) and Deepti Sharma (93) chipped in with half centuries.

South Africa ended their run chase at 314 for 7 from 50 overs with Annerie Dercksen top-scoring with 81 and captain Chloe Tryon contributing 67.

For India, Amanjot Kaur was the most successful bowler with three wickets while Deepti Sharma chipped in with two scalps.

Brief Scores:

India: 337 for 9 in 50 overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 123, Deepti Sharma 93, Smriti Mandhana 51; Masabata Klaas 2/51, Nadine de Klerk 2/54, Nonkululeko Mlaba 2/71).

South Africa: 314 for 7 in 50 overs (Annerie Dercksen 81, Chloe Tryon 67; Amanjot Kaur 3/59, Deepti Sharma 2/57).

