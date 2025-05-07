Al-Nassr face a stern test as they take on Saudi Pro League 2024-25 leaders Al-Ittihad. The Knights of Najd have not been consistent of late. Cristiano Ronaldo and his men were handed a setback in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 title race with a loss to Al-Qadisiyah, but they bounced back well with a 3-2 win over Damac and then a 4-1 triumph over Yokohama F Marinos in the AFC Champions League 2024-25 Elite. But Stefano Pioli's side had to experience a shock semi-final exit at the AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 when they were beaten 2-3 by Kawasaki Frontale and now they face a crucial moment of their domestic league campaign when they go up against the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 table-toppers. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI.

The Knights of Najd are separated by Al-Ittihad by eight points and a win for Cristiano Ronaldo and co would take them to the second spot on the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 points table, if second-placed Al-Hilal fail to get any points against Al-Raed. Al-Ittihad, in contrast, enter this contest on the back of defeating Al-Ettifaq 3-2 in their last match. A victory for Al-Ittihad, needless to say, would help them extend their lead at the top of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 points table and inch closer towards securing the title. In terms of team news, Al-Nassr would be without the duo of Salem Al-Najdi and Jhon Duran. Cristiano Ronaldo Congratulates Son Cristiano Jr After He Earns Call-Up to Portugal U-15 Football Team, Al-Nassr Star Says 'Proud of You' (See Instagram Stories).

When Is Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad, Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Match? Date Time and Venue

Al-Nassr will take on Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 on Wednesday, May 7. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad match will be played at the Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh and it starts at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast of Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad, Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. For Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad online viewing options, read below.

Is Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad, Saudi Pro League 2024–25, Live Online Streaming Available?

SonyLIV, Sony Network's official OTT platform, is the platform to watch live streaming of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 matches. Fans can hence watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad live streaming online viewing option on the SonyLIV app and website. Jio TV app and website will provide online viewing options for the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad Saudi Pro League match. Expect both teams to play out a 1-1 draw in Riyadh.

