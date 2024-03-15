New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Nakula Badanayak slammed a 39-ball 70 as India thrashed Sri Lanka by 90 runs in the fifth and final T20 to clinch the Samarth Championship for Blind Cricket 5-0 here on Friday.

Batting first, India made 227 for 5 with Nakula, Gudadappa, Durga Rao all contributing with the bat.

Sri Lanka were then restricted to 137 for 7 as Durga Rao, Nilesh Yadav and Sanjay Kumar Shah picked a wicket each at the Karnail Singh Stadium here.

Nakula was named as the Player of the Match.

India got off to a great start, scoring 60 runs in five overs. Nakula slammed nine fours and took India's score to 140/2 in the 13th over.

Gudadappa and Durag Rao then carried India's innings, scoring 40 and 49 runs respectively.

Chasing 228, Sri Lanka suffered an early blow as they lost the opening batter in the second over. Chandana Deshapriya took the score to 45/2 before getting out in the sixth over.

Sri Lanka kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were not able to forge any fruitful partnerships. In the end, Sri Lanka were restricted to 137/7.

