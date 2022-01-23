Cape Town, Jan 23 (PTI) South Africa were bowled out for 287 against India in the final ODI of the three-match series here on Sunday.

Put into bat, star wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock hit 124 off 130 balls, while Rassie van der Dussen made 52 in 59 balls.

David Miller pitched in with a valuable 39 to take South Africa closer to the 300-mark but the hosts were bowled out with one ball to spare.

For India, Prasidh Krishna (3/59) was the pick of the bowlers, while pacers Jasprit Bumrah (2/52) and Deepak Chahar (2/53) took two wickets apiece.

South Africa have already won the three-series after emerging victorious in the first two games.

Brief Scores:

South Africa: 287 all out in 49.5 overs (Quinton de Kock 124, Rassie van der Dussen 52; Prasidh Krishna 3/59, Jasprit Bumrah 2/52, Deepak Chahar 2/53)

