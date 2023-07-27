Bridgetown, Jul 27 (PTI) India bowled West Indies out for 114 runs in the first ODI of the three-match series here on Thursday.

Sent in to bat, West Indies suffered a batting collapse with skipper Shai Hope (43 off 45 balls) being the top scorer.

Also Read | Will Jasprit Bumrah Make His Indian Team Comeback in T20Is Against Ireland? BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Drops Massive Update on Fast Bowler's Fitness.

For India, Kuldeep Yadav (4/6) picked up four wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja (3/37) accounted for three batters.

Debutant Mukesh Kumar (1/22), Hardik Pandya (1/17) and Shardul Thakur (1/14) also chipped in with a wicket each.

Also Read | Ireland Qualify for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 After Europe Qualifier Match Against Germany Gets Washed Out.

Brief Scores:

West Indies: 114 all out in 23 overs (Shai Hope 43; Kuldeep Yadav 4/6, Ravindra Jadeja 3/37).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)