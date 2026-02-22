New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): A fire erupted in a shop near Old Seelampur Chowki in the Krishna Nagar police station area of Shahdara district earlier today, prompting a swift response from fire authorities.

Several fire tenders were dispatched to the scene. No casualties have so far been reported, according to officials.

Also Read | 'As Much Indian As Anyone Else': Arunachal Pradesh UPSC Aspirants Allege Racial Slurs, Called 'Dhandewali' in Delhi; FIR Filed As Video Goes Viral.

Speaking to the reporters, Deputy Chief Fire Officer Sanjay Kumar Tomar informed that while initially 5 fire tenders were sent to the spot, over 100 firemen and more than 20 fire units are currently engaged in dousing the fire.

He stated that the narrow lanes, closed shops and stuck vehicles are causing difficulty, but the fire has been extinguished to a great extent.

Also Read | Chandrapur Shocker: Man Kills Mother With Kicks And Punches Over Bitter Gourd Curry in Maharashtra.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Tomar said, "Today at 1622 hours we received information about a fire in a shop. Initially, 5 fire tenders were sent here... The lanes here are quite narrow, many of our vehicles are stuck on the way, yet we have contained the fire from all sides. This building has a large number of shops on the ground floor... More than 100 of our firemen and over 30 of our fire units are present at the spot... We are making every effort... So far, there is no information on any casualties. The fire will be brought under control very soon... The shops are closed, which has increased our work because we have to break the locks... Our first priority is to prevent the fire from spreading, in which we have succeeded to a great extent, but it will take some time to completely extinguish the fire."

Further details on the fire are awaited as the relief work continues. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)