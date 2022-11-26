Adelaide, Nov 26 (PTI) Akashdeep Singh's hat-trick went in vain as India conceded a last-minute goal to lose 4-5 to Australia in the high-scoring first hockey Test of the five-match series here on Saturday.

Akashdeep Singh (10th, 27th, 59th) scored thrice while skipper Harmanpreet Singh (31st) converted a penalty corner for India.

Also Read | Hasan Ali Signs Up for English County Side Warwickshire After Being Dropped From Pakistan Test Squad.

Australia's goals were scored by Lachlan Sharp (5th), Nathan Ephraums (21st), Tom Craig (41st) and Blake Govers (57th, 60th) who found the back of the Indian net twice from penalty corners towards the fag end of the match.

The game looked ending with a 4-4 scoreline but Govers scripted the home team's win with his last-minute goal.

Also Read | India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI 2022, Hamilton Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Seddon Park.

The second match of the series will be played on Sunday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)