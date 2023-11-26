Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 26 (PTI) India defeated Australia by 44 runs in the second T20I to go 2-0 up in the five-match series, here on Sunday.

Chasing an imposing 236, Australia were restricted to 191 for nine in the stipulated 20 overs. Ravi Bishnoi (3/32) inflicted a double blow in the powerplay as Australia lost their top-four for 58 runs. Glenn Maxwell (12) also fell cheaply.

Thereafter, Marcus Stoinis led the chase with a quickfire knock. But Mukesh Kumar (1/43) cut short his innings for 45 to give the breakthrough. Prasidh Krishna (3/41) also returned with three wickets.

Put in to bat, India posted a huge 235/4. India were off to a flier with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad making 77 runs for the opening wicket in 5.5 overs.

Jaiswal departed for 25-ball 53, before Ishan Kishan (52) joined Gaikwad (58) in an 87-run alliance for the second wicket.

Rinku Singh made a quickfire cameo of unbeaten 31 from nine balls. India had won the first T20I at Vizag by two wickets.

Brief Scores:

India 235/4; 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 58, Yashasvi Jaiswal 53, Ishan Kishan 52; Nathan Ellis 3/45) beat Australia 191/9; 20 overs Marcus Stoinis 45, Tim David 37; Ravi Bishnoi 3/32, Prasidh Krishna 3/41) by 44 runs.

