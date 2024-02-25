Pattaya [Thailand], February 25 (ANI): The Indian contingent ended their campaign at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Para-Badminton World Championships held in Thailand on Sunday with 18 medals, including three gold medals, four silver medals and 11 bronze medals.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympics silver medalist Suhas Yathiraj secured a gold medal in the men's singles SL 4 category, defeating Indonesia's Fredy Setiawan 21-18, 21-8.

Also, Krishna Nagar secured a win over China's Naili Lin 22-20, 22-20 to secure the men's singles title in the SH6 category, as per Olympics.com.

Pramod Bhagat, India's star para-shuttler, beat the world number one from England, Daniel Bethell by 14-21, 21-15, 21-14 to bag the gold in men's singles SL 3 event. In the same category, Nitesh Kumar and Manoj Sarkar secured the bronze medals.

Nagar and Bhagat are current Paralympic champions of their respective event categories.

In the women's singles SU 5 category, Manisha Ramadass had to settle for a silver following a 21-16, 21-16 loss to Yang Qiuxia. The other three silvers came in doubles events for India.

Coming to the men's doubles SU5 final, India's Chirag Baretha and Rajkumar had to stay content with a silver following a loss to Malaysia's Muhammad Fareez Anuar/Cheah Liek Hou and Rachana Patel and Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan retired from their women's doubles SH6 final due to injury.

In the women's doubles SL 3 - SU 5 final, India's Manasi Girishchandra Joshi and Thulasimathi Murugesan lost to the Indonesian team of Leani Ratri Oktila/ Khalimatus Sadiyah Sukohandoko by 22-20, 21-17

BWF Para-Badminton World Championships 2024: Indian medal winners

-Suhas Yathiraj - gold medal (men's singles SL 4)-Sukant Kadam - bronze medal (men's singles SL 4)-Krishna Nagar - gold medal (men's singles SH 6)-Pramod Bhagat - gold medal (men's Singles SL 3)-Nitesh Kumar - bronze medal (men's Singles SL 3)-Manoj Sarkar - bronze medal (men's Singles SL 3)-Manisha Ramadass - silver medal (women's singles SU 5)-Manasi Joshi - bronze medal (women's singles SL 3)-Palak Kohli - bronze medal (women's singles SL 4)-Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan - bronze medal (women's singles SH 6)-Pramod Bhagat/Sukant Kadam - bronze medal (men's doubles SL 3 - SL 4)-Nehal Gupta/Naveen Sivakumar - bronze medal (men's doubles SL 3 - SL 4)-Chirag Baretha/Rajkumar - silver medal (men's doubles SU 5)-Manasi Joshi/Thulasimathi Murugesan - silver medal (women's doubles SL 3 - SU 5)-Mandeep Kaur/Manish Ramadass - bronze medal (women's doubles SL 3 - SU 5)-Rachana Patel/Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan silver medal (women's doubles SH 6)-Chirag Baretha/Mandeep Kaur - bronze medal (mixed doubles SL 3 - SU 5)-Pramod Bhagat/Manisha Ramadass - bronze medal (mixed doubles SL 3 - SU 5). (ANI)

