New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): KL Rahul led India will take on South Africa in five-match T20I series starting from June 9 here at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, India holds the record of 12 consecutive wins so far in T20 format.

So far both teams had played 15 matches together from which India had a slight edge by winning 9 matches and South Africa won 6 out of them.

But South Africa has an impressive record when they play India in India as out of 4 matches, Proteas had won 3 out of them and India only 1.

The last time India and South Africa faced each other was in September 2019 in the three-match T20I series. The first match got abandoned due to rain.

India won the second match with seven wickets in hand. SA made 149 runs with the loss of 5 wickets and India chased the target easily with one over left.

In the third match, SA won it with nine wickets in hand where India made 134 runs with the loss of 9 wickets and Proteas chased the target easily in the 17th over.

The series will kick off with a match at Arun Jaitley Stadium. The second T20I will take place at Cuttack on June 12 after which both teams will travel to Visakhapatnam for the third match taking place on June 14. The fourth T20I will take place in Rajkot on June 17 and the final match will take place in Bengaluru on June 19.

KL Rahul is named India's captain and wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are rested for the T20I series. Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, and Hardik Pandya make a comeback after their stupendous show in this season of IPL.

Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh get a maiden India call-up. The express quick bowler from Kashmir picked up after taking 21 wickets in 13 matches for SunRisers Hyderabad in this season of IPL.

Temba Bavuma is the captain of the South African team and this will be his first series as a captain.

India's squad: KL Rahul (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain)(WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik.

South Africa's squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen. (ANI)

