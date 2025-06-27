Colombo, Jun 27 (PTI) India, led by multiple-time world champion Pankaj Advani, cruised into the semifinals of the Asian Snooker Team Championship with a 3-0 win over Qatar here on Friday.

Advani, 39, set the tone for India by outplaying former world champion Ali Al Obaidli 62-24.

Aditya Mehta, the former World Games gold medallist, came up with a masterful break of 86 in the second singles en route to a 115-5 win over Bashar Abdul Majeed to give the former champions a 2-0 lead.

In the doubles, Advani and Brijesh Damani joined forces to complete the rout. The duo defeated the pair of Al Obaidli and Majeed 72-5.

India will next take on the winner of the match between Hong Kong-1 and Bahrain.

In the morning session, India advanced to the knockouts with an all-win record in the group stage.

The Indian trio outplayed Hong Kong-2 in their final Group C match 3-0 to take their designated place in the last-eight stage.

Advani, who made a brilliant century in the second match against Oman in a late-night encounter, outplayed Yu Kiu Chang 64-16 to put India ahead 1-0.

Aditya scored a comfortable 66-39 win over Tsz Ho Lee. Advani and Damani then combined to seal a 56-19 win against Yu Kiu Chang and Yun Fung Tam in the doubles.

On Thursday, India had defeated Oman 3-0. The highlight of the match was a sizzling break of 116 by Advani in the opening singles against Abdullah Al Raisi.

Results: (Quarterfinals) India bt Qatar 3-0 (Pankaj Advani bt Ali Al Obaidli 62-24; Aditya Mehta bt Bashar Abdul Majeed 115 (86) -5; Advani/ Brijesh Damani bt Al Obaidli/ Majeed 72 (51) -5).

League (Group C) India bt Hong Kong-2 3-0 (Pankaj Advani bt Yu Kiu Chang 64-16; Aditya Mehta bt Tsz Ho Lee 66-39; Advani/ Brijesh Damani bt Yu Kiu/ Yun Fung Tam 56-19).

India bt Oman 3-0 (Pankaj Advani bt Abdullah Al Raisi 116 (116) -0; Aditya Mehta bt Ahmed Bashir Al Khusaibi 101-10; Advani/ Brijesh Damani bt Al Raisi/ Al Khusabi 68-24).

