Bangkok [Thailand], May 12 (ANI): Indian shuttlers came a cropper against Thailand facing a 0-3 defeat in their quarter-final clash of the ongoing Uber Cup 2022 on Thursday as two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap and women's doubles pair of Shruti Mishra and Simran Singhi lost their respective matches.

In the opening match, PV Sindhu started well winning it 21-18 against 2013 World Champion Ratchanok Intanon. In the next game, the Thai shuttler clawed her way back 21-17 to make it one game apiece. In the third and final game, the Thai shuttler cruised along easily winning it 21-12. Sindhu lost the match 21-18 17-21 12-21.

Indian women's doubles pair of Shruti Mishra and Simran Singhi lost to Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai 16-21 13-21. In the first game, the Indian pair gave some fight but in the second one, it looked like a one-sided affair.

Aakarshi Kashyap could not match the skills of World no. 10 Pornpawee Chochuwong in the third and must-win match for India. She lost 16-21 13-21 as Thailand took a decisive 3-0 lead. (ANI)

