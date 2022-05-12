Real Madrid, as the new La Liga champions, will face Levante in the latest round of fixtures in the top flight. The clash will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on May 12, 2022 (late Thursday night) as the teams aim for maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Real Madrid vs Levante, La Liga 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. UCL 2022 Final: A Look At Liverpool and Real Madrid's Record in Champions League Finals Ahead Of Summit Clash.

This clash has much more significance for Levante than it does for the newly crowned Champions. Alessio Lisci's team are involved in a tight relegation scrap and are six points away from safety with three games left. Levante will be hoping to register all three points to keep their hopes of staying in La Liga alive while Real Madrid aim to bounce back from the derby defeat.

When is Real Madrid vs Levante, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Real Madrid vs Levante clash in La Liga 2021-22 will be played on May 13, 2022 (Friday) at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid. The match has a scheduled time of 01:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast Real Madrid vs Levante, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the MTV channel to catch the Real Madrid vs Levante live action on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Real Madrid vs Levante, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into Voot and Jio online platforms to watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Levante clash.

