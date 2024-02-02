Visakhapatnam, Feb 2 (PTI) Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed a magnificent unbeaten 179 as India reached 336 for 6 at stumps on the opening day of the second Test against England here on Friday.

The 22-year-old Jaiswal, who made 80 in the opening match in Hyderabad, struck his second century in six Tests.

He slammed 17 fours and five sixes during his knock that came off 257 balls.

Jaiswal was involved in a 90-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer who made 27. Debutant Rajat Patidar made 32.

At close of play, R Ashwin was giving company to Jaiswal on five.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma (14 runs; 41 balls) fell cheaply, while Shubman Gill (34; 46b) failed to convert his start.

For England, debutant spinner Shoaib Bashir and leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed took two wickets apiece while James Anderson and Tom Hartley chipped in with one wicket each.

Brief scores:

India 1st Innings: 336/6 in 93 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 179 batting, Rajat Patidar 32, Shubman Gill 34; Rehan Ahmed 2/61, Shoaib Bashir 2/100).

