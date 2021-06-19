Southampton, Jun 19 (PTI) India lost both their openers after a fine start to reach 69 for two at lunch on day two of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand here on Saturday.

Rohit Sharma (34) was caught in the slips while Shubman Gill (28) was caught behind.

Skipper Virat Kohli (6) and Cheteshwar Pujara (0) were at the crease for India when the break was called.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 69 for 2 in 28 overs (R Sharma 38, S Gill 28; N Wagner 1/5, K Jamieson 1/10).

