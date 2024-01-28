Hyderabad, Jan 28 (PTI) Hosts India were 95 for three at tea on day four, needing 136 more runs to win the opening Test against England here on Sunday.

KL Rahul and Axar Patel were batting on 21 and 17 respectively when tea was called.

Also Read | ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Injuries, IPL pressure, Aging Players Complicate Indian Team Selection for Mega Event.

Debutant spinner Tom Hartley (3/31) cleaned up India's top three.

In the morning session, India bowled out England for 420 in their second innings.

Also Read | Australian Open 2024 Men’s Singles Final: Daniil Medvedev, Matured Come-back Specialist Veteran's Road to Finale.

Brief Scores:

England: 246 and 420 all out in 102.1 overs (Ollie Pope 196; Jasprit Bumrah 4/41).

India: 436 and 95 for 3 in 29 overs (Rohit Sharma 39, KL Rahul 21 batting; Tom Hartley 3/31).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)