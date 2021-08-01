New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) The country rejoiced at badminton ace P V Sindhu winning her second Olympic medal with the sports fraternity hailing her feat and President Ram Nath Kovind lauding her for setting "a new yardstick of consistency, dedication and excellence".

Sindhu on Sunday became only the second Indian and first woman to win two Olympic medals, securing a bronze after a straight-game win over world no.9 He Bing Jiao of China in the women's singles third-place play-off in Tokyo.

"P V Sindhu becomes the first Indian woman to win medals in two Olympic games. She has set a new yardstick of consistency, dedication and excellence. My heartiest congratulations to her for bringing glory to India," Kovind tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Sindhu as "one of our most most outstanding Olympians".

"We are all elated by the stellar performance by @Pvsindhu1. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze at @Tokyo2020. She is India's pride and one of our most outstanding Olympians," Modi said in a tweet.

Congratulating Sindhu on winning her historic bronze, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur wrote: "SMASHING VICTORY PV Sindhu!!! You dominated the game & made history #Tokyo2020! An Olympic medalist twice over! India is so proud of you & awaits your return!"

India's lone individual Olympic gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra congratulate Sindhu and said "you make us super proud !!!"

Indian Olympic Association hailed Sindhu for becoming the second Indian to bag two Olympic medals.

Top wrestler and Olympic medal hopeful Bajrang Punia tweeted: "History has been created as its a back to back Olympic medal for India's @Pvsindhu1. She wins the BRONZE."

Former and current cricketers also congratulated Sindhu on her historic feat.

"Congratulations @Pvsindhu1. Proud of your achievement," said former India captain Anil Kumble.

The BCCI also tweeted its congratulatory message for the badminton star.

"Isaayi Muslim Sikh Hindu, Sabko jodein #PVSindhu. First Indian woman to win two Olympic medals. Congratulations on the #Bronze," said former India opener Virender Sehwag.

"Sensational #Sindhu!! 2 olympics, 2 medals!! You've made the country proud. Hearty congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 for this massive win!," tweeted India pacer Ishant Sharma.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)