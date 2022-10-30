Perth, Oct 30 (PTI) Suryakumar Yadav lifted India to 133 for nine with a 40-ball 68 against South Africa in the T20 World Cup here on Sunday.

Opting to bat, skipper Rohit Sharma was the first batter to get dismissed, following which India kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Returning to the team at the expense of Tabraiz Shamsi, pacer Lungi Ngidi was the wrecker-in-chief as he ran through the famed Indian top-order with four wickets during an incisive spell of fast bowling on a pacy track.

However, Suryakumar was at his aggressive best and revived India's innings with his dazzling array of strokes.

Left-arm pacer Wayne Parnell took 3/15 in his four overs.

Brief scores:

India: 133/9 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 68; Lungi Ngidi 4/29, Wayne Parnell 3/15). PTI

