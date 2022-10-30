Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC will face off against each other in the latest round of Indian Super League 2022-23 fixtures. The JFC vs NEUFC clash will be played on October 30, 2022 (Sunday) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. Meanwhile, fans searching for Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2022-23 live streaming details, scroll down below. ISL 2022–23 Points Table Updated.

Both teams haven't had the best of start to their Indian Super League 2022-23 campaign as they find themselves at the bottom of the table and are the only two winless sides in the competition. Jamshedpur and NorthEast United will be aiming to end their poor run and register all three points for the first time.

When Is Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC match in ISL 2022-23 will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on October 30, 2022 (Sunday). The JFC vs NEUFC game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2022-23 Football Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live action with Hindi commentary.

How To Watch Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2022-23 Football Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2022-23 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

