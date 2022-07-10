Nottingham, Jul 10 (PTI) India suffered a 17-run defeat to England in the third and final T20 International but won the series 2-1 here on Sunday.

Suryakumar Yadav's (117 off 55 balls) century went in vain as India could only score 198 for 9 while chasing a huge target of 216.

For England, Reece Topley (3/22) was the most successful bowler. David Willey and Chris Jordan took two wickets each while Richard Gleeson and Moeen Ali got one apiece.

Opting to bat, England posted 215 for 7, with Dawid Malan top-scoring with a 39-ball 77. Liam Livingstone and Jason Roy chipped in with 42 not out and 27 respectively.

Brief Scores:

England: 215 for 7 in 20 overs (Dawid Malan 77, Liam Livingstone 42 not out; Ravi Bishnoi (2/30), Harshal Patel (2/35).

India: 198 for 9 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 117; Reece Topley 3/22).

