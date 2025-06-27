Ahmedabad, Jun 27 (PTI) India has won the hosting rights for the 2029 World Police & Fire Games (WPFG) and the event, featuring more than 10,000 athletes, will be held across three venues in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Ekta Nagar (Kevadia).

The athletes will represent police, fire, customs and correctional services departments from over 70 countries.

India will thus become the first south Asian country to host the WPFG games since its inception in 1985.

The announcement came after India's final representation to the California Police Athletic Federation (CPAF), which is the governing body of WPFG, last Sunday in Birmingham.

"India now joins a prestigious group of past host nations including Canada, Australia, the Netherlands, China, and the United States, affirming its arrival as a central player in the global multi-sport ecosystem," a release from the state government said.

"The bid underwent a rigorous technical and administrative evaluation process over a period of 15 months," it added.

India is also bidding to organise the Olympic Games for the first time in 2036, with Ahmedabad likely to be the main host city.

The big team from Gujarat included Ashwini Kumar (IAS), principal secretary, sports, Youth and Cultural Activities Department and M Thennarasan (IAS), principal secretary, Urban Development & Urban Housing Department.

"The proposal from India highlighted a sustainable, tech-driven, and culturally immersive Games edition," the release said.

"Highlights include a digital 'One-Pass' credential system, an integrated command platform for real-time operations, and the first-ever truly sustainable WPFG."

"Building on the success of the 36th National Games in 2022, the 2029 WPFG adds credibility to Gujarat's ambitions of becoming the country's leading destination for high-performance, multi-sport events," it added.

