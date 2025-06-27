India Women will be back in action as they commence preparations for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in England. They will take on England in a five-match T20I series starting from June 27. Last time in 2024, they were knocked out of the group stages and faced criticism as the competition was hosted at familiar Asian venue. This time, England are the hosts and the challenges are different. Most venues in England are going to be high-scoring and good for seam bowlers, there would be some movement upfront. That is why it is necessary for Harmanpreet Kaur and co to adapt to the conditions in advance because this series is a big opportunity for them. India Women's Squads for ODI and T20I Series Against England Announced: Shafali Verma Returns for T20Is, Harmanpreet Kaur to Captain.

India announced their squad which has some new faces, specially in the bowling. Sree Charani and Shuchi Upadhyay are two left arm spinners India is experimenting with. Sayali Satghare and Arundhati Reddy lead the pace attack for India as Renuka Singh Thakur missed out. Kashvee Gautam has missed out as well although it is clear, India are yet to settle on their seam attack that they will represent in the T20 World Cup. The batting unit has been more or less settled. Harleen Deol and Sneh Rana's comeback add all-round value.

England, meanwhile has a really strong squad and specially with Amy Jones in form, they can completely bat out teams. Alice Capsey, Sophia Dunkley, Danni Wyatt-Hodge are the experienced and power-packed names on the roster and in terms of bowling they will have the mixture of pace and craft with Sophie Ecclestone and Issy Wong. India lost both its practice matches, a 50-over and a T20 game to the ECB Development Squad, and it will be up against a formidable team led by the talismanic Nat Sciver-Brunt.

When is IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2025?

The India women's national cricket team vs England women's national cricket team first T20I 2025 will take place at the Trent Bridge, Nottingham on June 27, Friday and has a scheduled start time of 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

What is The IND-W vs ENG-W H2H Record?

England Women and India Women have clashed with each other 30 times in T20Is. Among those 30 matches, England have won 22 times while India took the upper hand in 8 matches. No matches were washed out or abandoned. Out of the last five encounters, India Women has won only once.

Who Are The IND-W vs ENG-W Key Players?

Smriti Mandhana Amy Jones Nat Sciver-Brunt Richa Ghosh Sophie Ecclestone

India Women Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare.

England Women Squad: Nat Sciver-Brunt (C), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont (wk), Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Amy Jones (wk), Paige Scholfield, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Issy Wong.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2025 01:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).