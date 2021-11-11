New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) India is set to host the first-ever yogasana world championship in June next year.

The National Yogasana Sports Federation (recognised by the Sports Ministry) is working towards building a strong culture of fitness, competition, well-being, and growth through practice and development of yogasana.

Addressing the opening ceremony of India's first Physical National Yogasana Sports Championships in Bhubaneswar, NYSF president Udit Sheth said, "India is going to host first-ever World Yogasana Championship showcasing India's heritage sport to the world in June 2022."

Yogasana sport for both male and female categories has been included in the Khelo India Youth Games, 2021.

The Government of India's recognition makes NYSF eligible for financial assistance for the conduct of national championships in all categories.

"We are grateful to the Government of Odisha for their overwhelming support in hosting the Yogasana Championship. The structure of the championship for Yogasana as a sport has been uniquely curated.

"We are gratified with the huge participation from all over the country. It is truly an experience to be in the presence of such talented athletes, coaches, and experts. We hope to take Yogasana sport on to the global stage," Sheth said.

