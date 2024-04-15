New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): The schedule for the upcoming Thomas Cup and Uber Cup badminton tournaments was unveiled by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Monday, with India scheduled to start their Thomas Cup title defence against Thailand on April 27 and also face Canada on the same day in the women's competition.

Both the tournaments will take place from April 27 to May 5 in China, as per Olympics.com.

The Thomas Cup is the top world badminton team championship for men, while the Uber Cup is the premier women's team badminton title. Both of these tournaments are held biannually simultaneously.

Back in 2022, India stunned the world by defeating 14-time champions Indonesia, the most successful team of the tournament, in the finals of the Thomas Cup. India is grouped in Group C and will also play England (April 29) and Indonesia (May 1).

The women's team earned a qualification to the Uber Cup after clinching the gold at Badminton Asia Team Championships earlier this year. Now, they are placed in Group A and will start their campaign against Canada, then play Singapore on April 28 and China on April 30 to conclude the group stage. China is the most successful team in Uber Cup history, having won 15 titles.

The top two from each of the groups, A to D, will compete in the quarterfinals. The knockout stage will start on May 2 and the finals will be held on May 5.

The Indian men's team will be represented by the world number one doubles team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, and Indian world championship medalists in singles - HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth.

The two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu, the top-ranked women's doubles pair in the country, Ashwini Ponnappa-Tanisha Crasto and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Gayatri Gopichand-Treesa Jolly will not be playing the Uber Cup. India will be fielding a young team instead, featuring 17-year-old national champion Anmol Kharb, Ashmita Chaliha and Tanvi Sharma.

-Thomas and Uber Cup 2024: Indian badminton team schedule

*Thomas Cup

April 27, Saturday: India vs Thailand - 3:30 PMApril 29, Monday: India vs England - 7:00 AMMay 1, Wednesday: India vs Indonesia - 5:00 PM

*Uber Cup

April 27, Saturday: India vs Canada - 10:30 AMApril 28, Sunday: India vs Singapore - 6:00 AMApril 30, Tuesday: India vs China - 7:00 AM. (ANI)

