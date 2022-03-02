Dublin [Ireland], March 2 (ANI): Ireland Men will play white-ball series' against India, New Zealand, South Africa and Afghanistan over a two-month period, starting June 26 at Malahide.

Thirteen of the matches will be played across the international venues in Ireland, while the men's series against South Africa will be hosted at The Bristol County Ground in Bristol.

Also Read | ISSF World Cup 2022 Medal Tally: Saurabh Chaudhary Wins Gold, Esha Singh Bags Silver.

The three-match ODI series between Ireland Men and New Zealand - the world's top-ranked ODI side - will be part of the ICC World Cup Super League, being a crucial set of fixtures in Ireland's 2023 World Cup qualification campaign. India men's visit replicates the two-match series staged in Malahide in 2018 in front of sell-out crowds in the middle of that summer's heatwave.

The five-match T20I series against Afghanistan is currently being finalised with dates and venues to be announced shortly.

Also Read | Formula One Chief Says Replacing Russian GP 2022 Is 'No Problem at All'.

Warren Deutrom, Chief Executive of Cricket Ireland, said: "2022 is set to be the biggest summer of international cricket ever in Ireland, with Irish cricket fans able to enjoy watching some of the world's best players on show."

"We are delighted to welcome back India Men's team for the first time since 2018, as well as the number one-ranked ODI side - the Black Caps, who were last here in 2017. Just as important, given we will shortly after be heading to a T20 World Cup, are the two T20I series against South Africa and Afghanistan. Our thanks go to Gloucestershire Cricket Club for agreeing to host the South African series," he added.

Ireland Men v India Men T20I seriesJune 26: Ireland v India, 1st T20I (Malahide) June 28: Ireland v India, 2nd T20I (Malahide)

Ireland Men v New Zealand Men seriesJuly 10: Ireland v New Zealand, 1st ODI (Malahide)July 12: Ireland v New Zealand, 2nd ODI (Malahide)July 15: Ireland v New Zealand, 3rd ODI (Malahide)July 18: Ireland v New Zealand, 1st T20I (Stormont)July 20: Ireland v New Zealand, 2nd T20I (Stormont)July 22: Ireland v New Zealand, 3rd T20I (Stormont)

Ireland Men v South Africa Men T20I seriesAugust 3: Ireland v South Africa, 1st T20I (Bristol)August 5: Ireland v South Africa, 2nd T20I (Bristol). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)