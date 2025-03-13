New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): India closed out a remarkable campaign at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025, finishing at the top of the medals table with a stunning total of 134 medals, including 45 gold, 40 silver, and 49 bronze.

With athletes delivering exceptional performances across track and field events, the host nation showcased its growing strength, depth, and determination in para-athletics on the global stage.

The final day of the Grand Prix witnessed several thrilling moments. In the Women's 200m T35-T38 event, Australia's Rhiannon Clarke clinched gold, while Margarita Goncharova from the Neutral Para Athletes contingent took silver.

India's Preeti Pal, who had earlier secured a silver in the competition, added another medal to her name by winning bronze, as per a press release from the Paralympics Committee of India (PCI).

Legendary Australian athlete Vanessa Low soared to gold in the Women's Long Jump T38, T44, T61 with an impressive leap of 4.96 meters. Zhanana Fekolina claimed silver, while India's Bhavani Munniyandi earned a well-deserved bronze with a jump of 3.51 meters.

In the Men's Shot Put F40-F41, Denis Gnezdilov of the Neutral Para Athletes took gold, followed by Aiaal Sivtsev with silver, while India's Ravi Rangoli secured bronze.

The Men's 200m T35 event saw Dmitrii Safronov of the Neutral Para Athletes take gold with a time of 24.20 seconds. India's Vinay won silver in 29.58 seconds, and Abhishek Babasaheb Jadhav claimed bronze with 31.55 seconds. In the Men's 200m T37, the Neutral Para Athletes displayed exceptional sprinting prowess with a clean sweep of the podium.

India celebrated a memorable moment with a podium sweep in the Men's Shot Put F11-F20 category, as Sagar clinched gold with a throw of 11.47 meters, followed by Janka Singh with silver at 9.91 meters and Balaji Rajendran with bronze at 9.89 meters.

In the Women's Long Jump T20-T37, Irina Sapanzha won gold with a leap of 5.35 meters, while Valentina took silver at 5.16 meters, and India's Bhuvi Agarwal secured bronze with 4.16 meters.

In the Men's Shot Put F33-F34 event, Sarvarbek and Husan of Uzbekistan won gold and bronze, respectively, while India's Devershee earned silver. The Men's 200m T44 saw India's Mit Bharatbhai Patel clinch silver with a timing of 26.68 seconds, while Ankur also secured a silver medal in his classification with a time of 31.23 seconds.

In the Men's 200m T61-T64, Japan's Yuma Tamaki claimed gold with a throw of 24.16 meters, while India's Pranav Prashant secured silver with 24.75 meters and Naresh won bronze.

India's dominance in field events continued with a clean sweep in the Women's Discus Throw F56-F57, where Fatima, Suman Bala, and Asha Jalandar brought home gold, silver, and bronze, respectively.

In the Men's Shot Put F35-F37, Kudratillokhon of Uzbekistan claimed gold with a throw of 14.89 meters, Alan Kokoity won silver with 14.68 meters, and Albert from the Neutral Para Athletes secured bronze.

India concluded the event on a glorious note with another podium sweep in the Men's 5000m T11-T12 event, as Sharath bagged gold, Saurabh claimed silver, and Ankur took home bronze.

The final day's performances not only cemented India's position at the top of the medal tally but also reaffirmed the country's emergence as a global powerhouse in para-athletics. (ANI)

