New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and Telecast in India: Pakistan take on New Zealand in the white-ball bilateral series. The Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2025 features five T20Is and three One-Day Internationals (ODIs). The two sides will meet first in T20Is and it begins on March 16. Meanwhile, if you are looking for NZ vs PAK 2025 live telecast channel and online streaming in India, you can continue reading. Mark Wood Set to Miss India vs England Test Series 2025 As Star Fast Bowler Gets Sidelined For Four Months With Injury.

Pakistan are looking to rebuild their side after recent debacles in both T20I and ODI formats. The Green Shirts have added new faces to the T20I squad and have left out Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Naseem Shah. All-rounder Salman Ali Agha has been named as captain while Shadab Khan, who is making a comeback, has been named as his deputy.

Where to Watch New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Matches Live Telecast in India?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcast rights of New Zealand cricket matches in India. So, NZ vs PAK T20I and ODI 2025 series will be telecast on Sony Sports TV channels in India. Pakistan Cricket Board Chops 70 Percent of Player’s Match Fee for National T20 Cup 2025.

How to Watch New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Matches Live Streaming Online in India?

With Sony Sports Network having the broadcast rights of PAK vs NZ 2025, the live streaming online of the series will be available on Sony’s OTT platform SonyLIV. FanCode will also provide NZ vs PAK live streaming online in India on its website and mobile app. To watch NZ vs PAK live streaming online fans will have to subscribe to both the platforms by paying a fee.

