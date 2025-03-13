England international batsman Harry Brook, who pulled out of the Indian Premier League 2025 a couple of days back is now set to be banned from the IPL for the upcoming two years. As per Indian Express, the decision to ban Brook by BCCI for the next two years from the cash-rich IPL has been officially communicated to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Harry Brook. The 26-year-old was bought in the IPL 2025 mega auctions by Delhi Capitals for a whopping 6.25 crores INR. Harry Brook Pulls Out of IPL 2025; Delhi Capitals Batter Likely to Face Two-Year Ban After He Opts Out of Indian Premier League For Consecutive Seasons.

Harry Brook had further communicated through an official statement, announcing his decision to withdraw from IPL 2025, citing the reason for committing himself fully to the preparations of the upcoming series the England national cricket team are set to play. Brook expressed in his official statement, “I love cricket. Ever since I was a young boy, I have dreamt of playing for my country, and I am extremely thankful to have the opportunity to play the game I love at this level. With the guidance of people I trust, I have taken the time to seriously consider this decision. It is a really important time for England cricket, and I want to fully commit to preparing for the upcoming series. In order to do this, I need time to recharge after the busiest period in my career to date." England Batter Harry Brook Pulls Out of IPL Deal With Delhi Capitals, Faces Two-Year Ban.

Brook had also apologized "unreservedly" to the Delhi Capitals franchise, who had picked him again at the auctions. The player had also withdrawn from the IPL 2024 when again DC had picked him for 4 crores INR. Last year he pulled out following the death of his grandmother, and this year he pulled out yet again, but to prepare for the upcoming series England cricket team will play.

Why is Harry Brook Banned From IPL?

BCCI's move to ban Harry Brook was not unprecedented, but an expected one. Starting this year, a new rule has been imposed (as per IPL), “Any player who registers in the auction and after getting picked, makes himself unavailable before the start of the season, will get banned from participating in the tournament and player auction for 2 seasons.” Is IPL 2025 Live Streaming Available for Free on JioHotstar? Which JioHotstar Subscription Plans Are Best-Suited To Watch Indian Premier League Cricket Matches Online?.

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League will begin on March 22, 2025, when defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Delhi Capitals will play their first game on March 24 against Lucknow Super Giants.

