New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) The India U-17 men's team beat TSV Schwaben Augsburg 4-0 in a practice game at the Paul Renz Akademie, in Augsburg, on Monday.

Lemmet Tangvah scored a brace in the first half, while Rohen Singh and Thanglalsoun Gangte added two more, to pave the way for a comprehensive victory for India in their last practice game in Germany.

The Blue Colts were off to a flying start, and after a shot by Akash Tirkey was saved by TSV Schwaben keeper Niklas Frank in the opening exchanges, Lemmet Tangvah put India in the lead in the 16th minute off a corner by Gogocha Chungkham.

Six minutes later, Lemmet turned provider, when his cross from the right found Rohen Singh, who made the most of his opportunity to double India's lead.

Fullback Balkaran Singh also got in on the action with eight minutes of regulation time left in the first half, as his cross was turned in by Lemmet.

With a commanding 3-0 lead in their favour, the India U-17 boys headed into the dressing room, as head coach Bibiano Fernandes made a couple of changes before the start of the second half.

Goalkeeper Pranav was replaced by Julfikar Gazi, while forward Shashwat made way for Thanglalsoun Gangte.

TSV Schwaben did come out with a greater impetus, but Gazi was up to the task, as he thwarted efforts by Mustafa Yalcin and Burak Uludag.

India struck their fourth 10 minutes after the restart, when Gogocha found Gangte with an inch-perfect pass, as the latter got his name on the scoresheet.

Lemmet was on the lookout for his hat-trick, and almost came close to netting his third of the game in the 64th minute when he latched on to a Gogocha cross, but Schwaben defender Hazem Ibrahim made a last-ditch block to thwart the effort.

That was the last chance Lemmet had as he was soon replaced by defender Gurnaj Singh Grewal. PTI AH

