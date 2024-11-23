Perth, Nov 23 (PTI) Scoreboard at Tea on Day 2 of the first Test between India and Australia here on Saturday.

India 1st Innings: 150 in 49.4 overs

Also Read | Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of MBSG vs JFC Match in Indian Super League 11 on TV and Online.

Australia 1st Innings: 104 in 51.2 overs

India 2nd Innings:

Also Read | I-League 2024-25: Fired Up Gokulam Kerala Clinch Dramatic 3-2 Victory Over Sreenidi Deccan.

Yashasvi Jaiswal batting 42

KL Rahul batting 34

Extras: (LB-6, NB-2) 8

Total (For no loss, 26 overs) 84

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 8-2-26-0, Josh Hazlewood 5-2-6-0, Pat Cummins 5-1-21-0, Mitchell Marsh 3-0-17-0, Nathan Lyon 4-1-7-0, Marnus Labuschagne 1-0-1-0. (More)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)