Melbourne, Dec 26 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the second Test between India and Australia here on Saturday.
Australia Innings:
Joe Burns c Pant b Bumrah 0
Matthew Wade c Jadeja b Ashwin 30
Marnus Labuschagne c Shubman Gill b Mohammed Siraj 48
Steven Smith
c Pujara b Ashwin 0
Travis Head c Rahane b Bumrah 38
Cameron Green not out
6
Tim Paine (c) not out 0
Extras: (B-10, NB-3, W-1) 14
Total: (For 5 wickets in 52 overs) 136
Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-35, 3-38, 4-124 5-134
Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 12-4-24-2, Umesh Yadav 12-2-39-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 15-3-25-2, Ravindra Jadeja 4-1-13-0, Mohammed Siraj 9-2
-25-1.
