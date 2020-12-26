Melbourne, Dec 26 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the second Test between India and Australia here on Saturday.

Australia Innings:

Joe Burns c Pant b Bumrah 0

Matthew Wade c Jadeja b Ashwin 30

Marnus Labuschagne c Shubman Gill b Mohammed Siraj 48

Steven Smith

c Pujara b Ashwin 0

Travis Head c Rahane b Bumrah 38

Cameron Green not out

6

Tim Paine (c) not out 0

Extras: (B-10, NB-3, W-1) 14

Total: (For 5 wickets in 52 overs) 136

Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-35, 3-38, 4-124 5-134

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 12-4-24-2, Umesh Yadav 12-2-39-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 15-3-25-2, Ravindra Jadeja 4-1-13-0, Mohammed Siraj 9-2

-25-1.

