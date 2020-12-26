Melbourne, Dec 26 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the opening day of the second Test between India and Australia here on Saturday.

Australia 1st Innings:

Joe Burns c Pant b Bumrah 0

Matthew Wade c Jadeja b Ashwin

30

Marnus Labuschagne not out

26

Steven Smith c Pujara b Ashwin 0

Travis Head not out 4

Extras: (B-5) 5

Total (For 3 wickets in 27 overs ) 65

Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-35, 3-38

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 8-4-7-1, Umesh Yadav 6-1-23-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 9-1-17-2, Ravindra Jadeja

4-1-13-0.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)