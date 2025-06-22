Sports News | India Vs England 1st Test: Day 3 Tea Scoreboard

Leeds, Jun 22 (PTI) Scoreboard at Tea on Day Three of the first Test between India and England here on Sunday. India 1st Innings: 471 all out England 1st Innings (O/n: 209/3) Zak Crawley c Nair b Bumrah 4 Ben Duckett b Bumrah 62 Ollie Pope c Pant b Prasidh 106 Joe Root c Karun b Bumrah 28 Harry Brook c Thakur b Prasidh 99 Ben Stokes c Pant b Siraj 20 Jamie Smith c Sudharsan b Prasidh 40 Chris Woakes b Bumrah 38

Brydon Carse b Siraj 22

Josh Tongue b Bumrah 11

Shoaib Bashir (not out) 1

Extras (B-8, LB-18, NB-7, W-1) 34 Total (all out, 100.4 overs) 465 Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-126, 3-206, 4-225, 5-276, 6-349, 7-398, 8-453, 9-460. Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 24.4-5-83-5, Mohammed Siraj 27-0-122-2, Prasidh Krishna 20-0-128-3, Ravindra Jadeja 23-4-68-0, Shardul Thakur 6-0-38-0. PTI

