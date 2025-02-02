Kuala Lumpur, Feb 2 (PTI) Scoreboard of the women's U19 T20 World Cup final match between India and South Africa here on Sunday.

South Africa Women Under-19s:

Jemma Botha c Kamalini b Shabnam Shakil 16

Simone Lourens b Sisodia 0

Diara Ramlakan b Aayushi Shukla 3

Kayla Reyneke c Sisodia b Trisha 7

Karabo Meso b Aayushi Shukla 10

Mieke van Voorst st Kamalini b Trisha 23

Fay Cowling b Vaishnavi Sharma 15

Seshnie Naidu b Trisha 0

Ashleigh van Wyk c Vaishnavi Sharma b Sisodia 0

Monalisa Legodi b Vaishnavi Sharma 0

Nthabiseng Nini not out

2

Extras: (LB-5 W-1) 6

Total: (All out in 20 overs) 82

Fall of wickets: 1/11 2/20 3/20 4/40 5/44 6/74 7/74 8/80 9/80 10/82

Bowling: VJ Joshitha 2-0-17-0, Parunika Sisodia 4-0-6-2, Shabnam Shakil 2-0-7-1, Aayushi Shukla 4-2-9-2, Vaishnavi Sharma 4-0-23-2, Gongadi Trisha 4-0-15-3.

India Women Under-19s (Target: 83 runs from 20 overs)

G Kamalini c Lourens b Reyneke 8

Gongadi Trisha not out

44

Sanika Chalke not out 26

Extras: (LB-1 W-5) 6

Total: (For 1 wicket in 11.2 overs) 84

Fall of wickets: 1/36

Bowling: Nthabiseng Nini 1-0-7-0, Fay Cowling 2-0-19-0, Kayla Reyneke 4-1-14-1, Seshnie Naidu 1-0-12-0, Ashleigh van Wyk 1-0-12-0, Monalisa Legodi 1.2-0-10-0, Jemma Botha 1-0-9-0.

