India routed South Africa by nine wickets in the final of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025, to claim their second successive title. India U19 Women’s National Cricket Team entered the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 as defending champions having won the inaugural competition in 2023 in South Africa under Shafali Verma's captaincy. Gongadi Trisha Shares Warm Hug With Her Father to Celebrate Historic Century During India vs Scotland ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 (Watch Video).

India Women's U19 Win ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025

Chasing 83, Indian openers G Kamalini and Gongadi Trisha gave their side a sturdy start, with the pair adding 36 runs in five overs, with the latter doing most of the scoring. South Africa captain Kayla Reyneke broke the stand, getting rid of G Kamalini, who scored eight off 13. Sanika Chalke joined Trisha in the middle, and took upon the role of an anchor in the partnership, while the opener continued her attacking ways.

The duo added 48 runs, and took India past the finish line, with Gongadi Trisha remaining unbeaten on 44*, and Sanika Chalke on 26*. Gongadi Trisha Becomes First Batter to Score Century in ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup History, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs SCO-W WC 2025 Match.

Opting to bat first, South Africa managed merely 82 runs with only four batters going past the double-figure mark, which included Mieke van Voorst top-scoring with 23. Gongadi Trisha claimed three wickets to become the pick of the bowlers, with Vaishnavi Sharma, Aayushi Shukla, and Parunika Sisodia chipping in with two each.

South Africa suffered as many as two collapses during their innings, where first they lost five wickets under 44 runs and then ended up losing six wickets in a span of nine runs, to bundle out for 82.

Vaishnavi Sharma finished the tournament as the leading wicket-taker with 17 scalps, while Gongadi Trisha ended the competition as the highest run-scorer massing 309 runs. Aayushi Shukla was second only to Vaishnavi with 14 wickets, while Indian opener G Kamalini managed 143 to finish third most run-getter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2025 02:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).