Mohali, Mar 4 (PTI) Scoreboard on the opening day of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka here on Friday.

India:

Mayank Agarwal lbw b Embuldeniya 33

Rohit Sharma c Lakmal b Lahiru Kumara 29

Hanuma Vihari b Vishwa Fernando 58

Virat Kohli b Embuldeniya 45

Rishabh Pant b Lakmal 96

Shreyas Iyer lbw b Dhananjaya de Silva 27

Ravindra Jadeja batting 45

Ravichandran Ashwin batting 10

Extras: (LB-5, NB-9) 14

Total: (For six wickets in 85 Overs) 357

Fall of Wickets: 1-52, 2-80, 3-170, 4-175, 5-228, 6-332.

Bowling: Suranga Lakmal 16-1-63-1, Vishwa Fernando 16-1-69-1, Lahiru Kumara 10.5-1-52-1, Lasith Embuldeniya 28-2-107-2, Dhananjaya de Silva 11-1-47-1, Charith Asalanka 3.1-0.14-0. PTI

