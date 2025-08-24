Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 24 (ANI): The Indian Army successfully concluded the 2nd edition of the Surya Spiti Challenge (Marathon) and the maiden Surya Dronathon 2025 in the Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh, at an altitude of 10,500 feet. Over 1,500 runners participated in the marathon, including 800 locals, 700 armed forces personnel, and 32 elite athletes from across India.

The Surya Dronathon 2025, held from August 10-24, witnessed participation from service teams, startups, freelancers, and OEMs, showcasing cutting-edge drone technology and indigenous innovation, as per a release from Press Information Bureau (Defence Wing).

Also Read | Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 Match? Here's the Possibility of French Star Featuring in Starting XI.

The event was witnessed by Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Central Command, who emphasised the importance of joint operations and operational preparedness during his visit to the Central Air Command in Prayagraj.

He also highlighted the significance of these initiatives in strengthening military-civil bonds, inspiring youth, and celebrating the human spirit. Lt Gen Sengupta expressed his keenness to be instrumental in promoting indigenous innovation and self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

Also Read | Will Neymar Play in Bahia vs Santos Brazilian Serie A 2025 Match? Here's the Possibility of Star Footballer Featuring in Starting XI.

The Surya Spiti Challenge featured four categories, 77 km KunzumLa - Kaza Commando Run (Spiti Ultra), 42 km Full Marathon (Racing Spiti River), 21 km Half Marathon (The Border Dash), and 10 km Highland Dash. Naik Het Ram and Tenzin Dolma emerged as champions in the men's and women's categories, respectively.

The Surya Dronathon 2025 aimed to foster indigenous innovation, promote self-reliance in defence manufacturing and provide a platform for innovators to test and demonstrate solutions in real-world operational environments. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)