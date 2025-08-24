Real Madrid will take on Real Oviedo in the matchweek 2 contest of the ongoing La Liga 2025-26 season. Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 match is set to be played at the Carlos Tartiere Stadium in Spain on Monday, August 25. The La Liga game between Real Oviedo and Real Madrid will begin at 1:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). It is going to be an interesting fixture, as Real Madrid are coming after securing a 1-0 win. Real Oviedo, on the other hand, is the newly promoted side to La Liga. Oviedo had a poor outing against Villarreal, and the home side will aim to step up their game against the Spanish giants. Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

Star footballer Kylian Mbappe was the sole goal scorer and helped Real Madrid to earn three points in their opening league game of the new season. Mbappe showcased his class and continuously threatened the opponent's defence. Meanwhile, fans who are looking for Mbappe's availability during Real Madrid's clash against Real Oviedo in the La Liga 2025-26 season can find all details below.

Will Kylian Mbappe Play in Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 Match?

Real Madrid have shared a few visuals of French star Kylian Mbappe actively taking part in the training with the side before the away contest against Real Oviedo. The star footballer also featured in Madrid's opening fixture in the La Liga 2025-26 season. There are no injury concerns, and Mbappe is considered fit and fine. The French star will definitely feature in the playing XI of Real Madrid's away fixture against Real Oviedo on Monday, August 25. La Liga 2025–26 Points Table: Real Madrid Start New Season With Win, Barcelona Remain League Leaders.

Real Madrid Shared Visuals of Practice Session

Kylian Mbappe During Real Madrid's Practice Session

Kylian Mbappe played in Real Madrid's only pre-season game and scored a brace there. Mbappe started his La Liga with a goal and looked sharp with his gameplay. Real Madrid's manager, Xabi Alonso, will have his hopes resting on Mbappe's shoulder in the upcoming fixture against Real Oviedo.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 24, 2025 09:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).